Sharks at Canucks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

All of the information for game no. 36.

By Sie Morley
Eetu Makiniemi #32 of the San Jose Sharks makes a save against the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center on December 7, 2022 in San Jose, California. Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 11-18-6
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (18 G, 16 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 33 A)
Power Play: 22.2%
Penalty Kill: 84.8%
Goals For/60: 3.01
Goals Against/60: 3.52
Shots For/60: 29.21
Shots Against/60: 30.30

LINES

TBD

Vancouver Canucks

STATS

Record: 15-15-3
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: Bo Horvat (24 G, 11 A)
Assists Leader: Quinn Hughes (0 G, 28 A)
Power Play: 26.6%
Penalty Kill: 68.4%
Goals For/60: 3.34
Goals Against/60: 3.82
Shots For/60: 29.71
Shots Against/60: 30.10

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!

