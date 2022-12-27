Sharks at Canucks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 11-18-6
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (18 G, 16 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 33 A)
Power Play: 22.2%
Penalty Kill: 84.8%
Goals For/60: 3.01
Goals Against/60: 3.52
Shots For/60: 29.21
Shots Against/60: 30.30
LINES
TBD
Vancouver Canucks
STATS
Record: 15-15-3
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: Bo Horvat (24 G, 11 A)
Assists Leader: Quinn Hughes (0 G, 28 A)
Power Play: 26.6%
Penalty Kill: 68.4%
Goals For/60: 3.34
Goals Against/60: 3.82
Shots For/60: 29.71
Shots Against/60: 30.10
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.
