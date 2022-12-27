Sharks at Canucks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 11-18-6

Streak: W1

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (18 G, 16 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 33 A)

Power Play: 22.2%

Penalty Kill: 84.8%

Goals For/60: 3.01

Goals Against/60: 3.52

Shots For/60: 29.21

Shots Against/60: 30.30

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 15-15-3

Streak: W2

Goals Leader: Bo Horvat (24 G, 11 A)

Assists Leader: Quinn Hughes (0 G, 28 A)

Power Play: 26.6%

Penalty Kill: 68.4%

Goals For/60: 3.34

Goals Against/60: 3.82

Shots For/60: 29.71

Shots Against/60: 30.10

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!