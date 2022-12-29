Flyers at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 11-19-6
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (20 G, 16 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 35 A)
Power Play: 22.8%
Penalty Kill: 84.9%
Goals For/60: 2.98
Goals Against/60: 3.59
Shots For/60: 29.12
Shots Against/60: 30.16
LINES
TBD
Philadelphia Flyers
STATS
Record: 11-17-7
Streak: L2
Goals Leader: Travis Konecny (15 G, 17 A)
Assists Leader: Kevin Hayes (9 G, 21 A)
Power Play: 15.2%
Penalty Kill: 74.5%
Goals For/60: 2.54
Goals Against/60: 3.33
Shots For/60: 28.93
Shots Against/60: 31.93
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NBCSP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!