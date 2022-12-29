Flyers at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 11-19-6

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (20 G, 16 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 35 A)

Power Play: 22.8%

Penalty Kill: 84.9%

Goals For/60: 2.98

Goals Against/60: 3.59

Shots For/60: 29.12

Shots Against/60: 30.16

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 11-17-7

Streak: L2

Goals Leader: Travis Konecny (15 G, 17 A)

Assists Leader: Kevin Hayes (9 G, 21 A)

Power Play: 15.2%

Penalty Kill: 74.5%

Goals For/60: 2.54

Goals Against/60: 3.33

Shots For/60: 28.93

Shots Against/60: 31.93

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NBCSP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

