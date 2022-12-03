 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sharks at Senators: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

All of the information for game no. 27.

By Sie Morley
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Ottawa Senators skates with the puck defended by Nick Bonino #13 of the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game at SAP Center on November 21, 2022 in San Jose, California. The Sharks won the game 5-1. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 8-14-4
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Logan Couture (13 G, 10 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 21 A)
Power Play: 19.7%
Penalty Kill: 91.6%
Goals For/60: 2.88
Goals Against/60: 3.37
Shots For/60: 29.15
Shots Against/60: 30.17

LINES

TBD

Ottawa Senators

STATS

Record: 9-13-1
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Brady Tkachuk (11 G, 17 A)
Assists Leader: Brady Tkachuk (11 G, 17 A)
Power Play: 23.8%
Penalty Kill: 78.2%
Goals For/60: 3.02
Goals Against/60: 3.28
Shots For/60: 33.47
Shots Against/60: 33.16

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, SN1, CITY and TVAS2. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!

