Sharks at Senators: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 8-14-4
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Logan Couture (13 G, 10 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 21 A)
Power Play: 19.7%
Penalty Kill: 91.6%
Goals For/60: 2.88
Goals Against/60: 3.37
Shots For/60: 29.15
Shots Against/60: 30.17
LINES
TBD
Ottawa Senators
STATS
Record: 9-13-1
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Brady Tkachuk (11 G, 17 A)
Assists Leader: Brady Tkachuk (11 G, 17 A)
Power Play: 23.8%
Penalty Kill: 78.2%
Goals For/60: 3.02
Goals Against/60: 3.28
Shots For/60: 33.47
Shots Against/60: 33.16
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, SN1, CITY and TVAS2. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.
