Sharks at Senators: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 8-14-4

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Logan Couture (13 G, 10 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 21 A)

Power Play: 19.7%

Penalty Kill: 91.6%

Goals For/60: 2.88

Goals Against/60: 3.37

Shots For/60: 29.15

Shots Against/60: 30.17

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 9-13-1

Streak: W1

Goals Leader: Brady Tkachuk (11 G, 17 A)

Assists Leader: Brady Tkachuk (11 G, 17 A)

Power Play: 23.8%

Penalty Kill: 78.2%

Goals For/60: 3.02

Goals Against/60: 3.28

Shots For/60: 33.47

Shots Against/60: 33.16

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, SN1, CITY and TVAS2. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!