Sharks at Stars: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 11-19-7

Streak: L2

Goals Leader: Timo Meier (20 G, 17 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 37 A)

Power Play: 23.1%

Penalty Kill: 85.1%

Goals For/60: 2.98

Goals Against/60: 3.59

Shots For/60: 29.07

Shots Against/60: 30.03

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 22-9-6

Streak: W3

Goals Leader: Jason Robertson (24 G, 28 A)

Assists Leader: Jason Robertson (24 G, 28 A)

Power Play: 28.7%

Penalty Kill: 83.2%

Goals For/60: 3.52

Goals Against/60: 2.67

Shots For/60: 31.82

Shots Against/60: 30.84

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSWX. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

