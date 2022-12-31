Sharks at Stars: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 11-19-7
Streak: L2
Goals Leader: Timo Meier (20 G, 17 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (13 G, 37 A)
Power Play: 23.1%
Penalty Kill: 85.1%
Goals For/60: 2.98
Goals Against/60: 3.59
Shots For/60: 29.07
Shots Against/60: 30.03
LINES
TBD
Dallas Stars
STATS
Record: 22-9-6
Streak: W3
Goals Leader: Jason Robertson (24 G, 28 A)
Assists Leader: Jason Robertson (24 G, 28 A)
Power Play: 28.7%
Penalty Kill: 83.2%
Goals For/60: 3.52
Goals Against/60: 2.67
Shots For/60: 31.82
Shots Against/60: 30.84
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSWX. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!