Sharks at Sabres: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 8-15-4
Streak: L2
Goals Leader: Logan Couture (13 G, 10 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 22 A)
Power Play: 20.0%
Penalty Kill: 88.8%
Goals For/60: 2.85
Goals Against/60: 3.43
Shots For/60: 29.43
Shots Against/60: 30.49
LINES
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc
Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Noah Gregor — Nick Bonino — Luke Kunin
Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Evgeny Svechnikov
Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning
Nick Cicek — Radim Simek
Aaron Dell
Kaapo Kahkonen
Expected Scratches: Scott Harrington, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured Reserve: James Reimer (undisclosed), Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Mario Ferraro (foot), Nico Sturm (upper body)
Buffalo Sabres
STATS
Record: 10-13-1
Streak: L1
Goals Leader: Tage Thompson (15 G, 17 A)
Assists Leader: Rasmus Dahlin (8 G, 19 A)
Power Play: 26.4%
Penalty Kill: 76.4%
Goals For/60: 3.69
Goals Against/60: 3.69
Shots For/60: 32.23
Shots Against/60: 32.35
LINES
Jeff Skinner — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Casey Mittelstadt — Peyton Krebs — Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons — Tyson Jost — Kyle Okposo
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Casey Fitzgerald
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Craig Anderson
Expected Scratches: Lawrence Pilut, Rasmus Asplund
Injured Reserve: Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed), Ilya Lyubushkin (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, MSG-B and SN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.
