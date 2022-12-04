Sharks at Sabres: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 8-15-4

Streak: L2

Goals Leader: Logan Couture (13 G, 10 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 22 A)

Power Play: 20.0%

Penalty Kill: 88.8%

Goals For/60: 2.85

Goals Against/60: 3.43

Shots For/60: 29.43

Shots Against/60: 30.49

LINES

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc

Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Noah Gregor — Nick Bonino — Luke Kunin

Oskar Lindblom — Steven Lorentz — Evgeny Svechnikov

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Matt Benning

Nick Cicek — Radim Simek

Aaron Dell

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Scott Harrington, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured Reserve: James Reimer (undisclosed), Nikolai Knyzhov (Achilles), Markus Nutivaara (lower body), Mario Ferraro (foot), Nico Sturm (upper body)

STATS

Record: 10-13-1

Streak: L1

Goals Leader: Tage Thompson (15 G, 17 A)

Assists Leader: Rasmus Dahlin (8 G, 19 A)

Power Play: 26.4%

Penalty Kill: 76.4%

Goals For/60: 3.69

Goals Against/60: 3.69

Shots For/60: 32.23

Shots Against/60: 32.35

LINES

Jeff Skinner — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Casey Mittelstadt — Peyton Krebs — Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons — Tyson Jost — Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson — Casey Fitzgerald

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Craig Anderson

Expected Scratches: Lawrence Pilut, Rasmus Asplund

Injured Reserve: Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed), Ilya Lyubushkin (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, MSG-B and SN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

