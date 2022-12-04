Roadrunners’ Imama, Jenik suspended after incidents against Barracuda

Two Tucson Roadrunners players have been suspended by the American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee, following two separate incidents in Saturday night’s contest between the Arizona Coyotes affiliate and the San Jose Barracuda, affiliate of the San Jose Sharks.

Forward Bokondji Imama has been suspended four games for boarding Barracuda defender Artemi Kniazev. Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News reported earlier today that Kniazev was shaken up by the incident, but x-rays on the 21-year-old came back negative. Imama will not be eligible to play through Dec. 13, when the Roadrunners face the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Additionally, forward Jan Jenik has been suspended for one game, under AHL Rule 46.21, which states:

A player who is deemed to be an instigator of an altercation in the final five (5) minutes of regulation time or at anytime in overtime, shall automatically be suspended for once game. The length of suspension will double for each subsequent offense. This suspension shall be served in addition to any other automatic suspensions a player may incur for an accumulation of three or more instigator penalties. When the one-game suspension is imposed, the player’s Coach and Club shall each be fined five hundred dollars ($500) — a fine that will double for each subsequent incident.

Both players missed today’s game in San Jose. The Barracuda won both Saturday and Sunday’s contests.