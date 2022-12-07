 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canucks at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

All of the information for game no. 29.

By Sie Morley
Logan Couture #39 of the San Jose Sharks celebrates scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center on November 27, 2022 in San Jose, California. Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 8-16-4
Streak: L3
Goals Leader: Logan Couture (13 G, 11 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 23 A)
Power Play: 21.1%
Penalty Kill: 86.3%
Goals For/60: 2.85
Goals Against/60: 3.52
Shots For/60: 29.42
Shots Against/60: 30.76

LINES

TBD

Vancouver Canucks

STATS

Record: 11-12-3
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: Bo Horvat (20 G, 7 A)
Assists Leader: Quinn Hughes (0 G, 24 A)
Power Play: 26.9%
Penalty Kill: 68.8%
Goals For/60: 3.46
Goals Against/60: 3.80
Shots For/60: 29.79
Shots Against/60: 32.07

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!

