Canucks at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 8-16-4
Streak: L3
Goals Leader: Logan Couture (13 G, 11 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 23 A)
Power Play: 21.1%
Penalty Kill: 86.3%
Goals For/60: 2.85
Goals Against/60: 3.52
Shots For/60: 29.42
Shots Against/60: 30.76
LINES
TBD
Vancouver Canucks
STATS
Record: 11-12-3
Streak: W2
Goals Leader: Bo Horvat (20 G, 7 A)
Assists Leader: Quinn Hughes (0 G, 24 A)
Power Play: 26.9%
Penalty Kill: 68.8%
Goals For/60: 3.46
Goals Against/60: 3.80
Shots For/60: 29.79
Shots Against/60: 32.07
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions may apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
