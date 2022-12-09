Sharks at Ducks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

San Jose Sharks
STATS
Record: 8-16-5
Streak: L4
Goals Leader: Logan Couture (14 G, 12 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 24 A)
Power Play: 21.6
Penalty Kill: 84.3
Goals For/60: 2.92
Goals Against/60: 3.06
Shots For/60: 29.67
Shots Against/60: 30.55
LINES
TBD
Anaheim Ducks
STATS
Record: 7-17-3
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Troy Terry (11 G, 16 A)
Assists Leader: Troy Terry (11 G, 16 A)
Power Play: 15.6
Penalty Kill: 66.3
Goals For/60: 2.43
Goals Against/60: 4.07
Shots For/60: 29.62
Shots Against/60: 37.13
LINES
TBD
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+ and Hulu, with a subscription required. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and Ducks Stream. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
