Sharks at Ducks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

All of the information for game no. 30.

By Sie Morley
San Jose Sharks Left Wing Jonah Gadjovich (42) fights with Anaheim Ducks Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu (28) during the first period of a regular season NHL hockey game between the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks on November 5, 2022, at SAP Center, in San Jose, CA. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Jose Sharks

STATS

Record: 8-16-5
Streak: L4
Goals Leader: Logan Couture (14 G, 12 A)
Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 24 A)
Power Play: 21.6
Penalty Kill: 84.3
Goals For/60: 2.92
Goals Against/60: 3.06
Shots For/60: 29.67
Shots Against/60: 30.55

LINES

TBD

Anaheim Ducks

STATS

Record: 7-17-3
Streak: W1
Goals Leader: Troy Terry (11 G, 16 A)
Assists Leader: Troy Terry (11 G, 16 A)
Power Play: 15.6
Penalty Kill: 66.3
Goals For/60: 2.43
Goals Against/60: 4.07
Shots For/60: 29.62
Shots Against/60: 37.13

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+ and Hulu, with a subscription required. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and Ducks Stream. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!

