Sharks at Ducks: How to watch, start time, broadcast, streaming & stats

STATS

Record: 8-16-5

Streak: L4

Goals Leader: Logan Couture (14 G, 12 A)

Assists Leader: Erik Karlsson (11 G, 24 A)

Power Play: 21.6

Penalty Kill: 84.3

Goals For/60: 2.92

Goals Against/60: 3.06

Shots For/60: 29.67

Shots Against/60: 30.55

LINES

TBD

STATS

Record: 7-17-3

Streak: W1

Goals Leader: Troy Terry (11 G, 16 A)

Assists Leader: Troy Terry (11 G, 16 A)

Power Play: 15.6

Penalty Kill: 66.3

Goals For/60: 2.43

Goals Against/60: 4.07

Shots For/60: 29.62

Shots Against/60: 37.13

LINES

TBD

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+ and Hulu, with a subscription required. The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network and Ducks Stream. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Check back an hour before puck drop to start chatting in the comment section below!