Sharks at Lightning: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

It wasn’t that long ago the the Tampa Bay Lightning put up a ruthless seven goals on the San Jose Sharks, taking a 7-1 victory at SAP Center. With the memory of a game from less than two weeks ago still fresh, San Jose will have a lot to clean up in their game if they want to go in the All-Star Break feeling confident in their season. They’ll get the chance for a rematch tonight at Amalie Arena, as they close out the season series against the Bolts.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSUN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, FL.

