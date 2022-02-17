Canucks at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are playing their second of three make-up games tonight, hosting the Vancouver Canucks. The last few seasons have been up and down for Vancouver, but approaching the second half of the season, it’s becoming clear that the Canucks aren’t making a push toward the postseason. The Sharks, meanwhile, will say they’re fighting to get back into playoffs, but came back from the break looking disjointed and messy.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov

Jonathan Dahlen — Logan Couture — Rudolfs Balcers

Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor

Jeffrey Viel — Lane Pederson — Matt Nieto

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Ryan Merkley

Jacob Middleton — Nicolas Meloche

James Reimer

Zach Sawchenko

Expected Scratches: Radim Simek, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured Reserve: Erik Karlsson (upper body), Kevin Labanc (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body)

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

J.T. Miller — Bo Horvat — Brock Boeser

Vasily Podkolzin — Elias Pettersson — Nils Hoglander

Tanner Pearson — Jason Dickinson — Conor Garland

Tyler Motte — Juho Lammikko — Matthew Highmore

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Tyler Myers

Quinn Hughes — Luke Schenn

Kyle Burroughs — Travis Hamonic

Thatcher Demko

Jaroslav Halak

Expected Scratches: Alex Chiasson, Noah Juulsen, Brad Hunt

Injured Reserve: Tucker Poolman (headaches), Brady Keeper (leg), Brandon Sutter (illness)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the live play-by-play action!