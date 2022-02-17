Canucks at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are playing their second of three make-up games tonight, hosting the Vancouver Canucks. The last few seasons have been up and down for Vancouver, but approaching the second half of the season, it’s becoming clear that the Canucks aren’t making a push toward the postseason. The Sharks, meanwhile, will say they’re fighting to get back into playoffs, but came back from the break looking disjointed and messy.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov
Jonathan Dahlen — Logan Couture — Rudolfs Balcers
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor
Jeffrey Viel — Lane Pederson — Matt Nieto
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Ryan Merkley
Jacob Middleton — Nicolas Meloche
James Reimer
Zach Sawchenko
Expected Scratches: Radim Simek, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured Reserve: Erik Karlsson (upper body), Kevin Labanc (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body)
VANCOUVER CANUCKS
J.T. Miller — Bo Horvat — Brock Boeser
Vasily Podkolzin — Elias Pettersson — Nils Hoglander
Tanner Pearson — Jason Dickinson — Conor Garland
Tyler Motte — Juho Lammikko — Matthew Highmore
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Tyler Myers
Quinn Hughes — Luke Schenn
Kyle Burroughs — Travis Hamonic
Thatcher Demko
Jaroslav Halak
Expected Scratches: Alex Chiasson, Noah Juulsen, Brad Hunt
Injured Reserve: Tucker Poolman (headaches), Brady Keeper (leg), Brandon Sutter (illness)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNP. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the live play-by-play action!
