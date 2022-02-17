Deep Blue Sea: Ryane Clowe joins Rangers as operations advisor

By my estimation, Ryan Clowe will join the San Jose Sharks organization by 2026, because they are now the last of his former clubs to offer him a job post-retirement. The 39-year-old former NHL winger has joined the New York Rangers’ front office as a hockey operations adviser, per Bleacher Report’s Adam Herman.

The NYR website now has him listed as a "hockey operations adviser." — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) February 16, 2022

Clowe’s post-NHL career began with an assistant coach role with the New Jersey Devils in 2016, having played his final two seasons with the club from 2013 to 2015. He looked to be on the fast track to a head coaching career when two years later, he was scooped up to become the inaugural head coach of the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers.

Unfortunately, Clowe’s playing career was ended after a concussion had ruled him unfit to play the 2015-16 season and likewise, his coaching career had to hit pause by January 2019, as he continued to suffer symptoms stemming from the brain injury. The Growlers’ success Clowe had fostered continued, and the team won both the North Conference and the ECHL’s Kelly Cup that year.

The Sharks drafted Clowe in the sixth round of the 2001 NHL Draft. The majority of his playing career was spent within the Sharks organization, coming up through the AHL as an MVP, to playing on the first line with the big club alongside Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau, to becoming the veteran third-liner who kept an infant Logan Couture from being flattened every shift.

Most importantly, he famously embarrassed Jarrett Stoll from the bench and the league thought it was a very funny and cool thing to do, because they didn’t even punish him for it. He also denied doing it, which makes him even cooler in my book.

Clowe was a massive piece of the Sharks’ identity in the 2000s, and he deserves his due in retirement. I can’t wait until the day he finds himself back with the Sharks (and perhaps even behind their bench), but until then, it’s great to see him reentering the hockey world.

News & Notes

Meier Has a Blast in All-Star Debut [NHL.com]

Sharks’ Hill shut down with injury, causing concern as busy stretch looms [The Mercury News]

A Radical Idea for Jumpstarting Sharks Power Play [San Jose Hockey Now]

NHL Power Rankings: Avalanche Still on Top [The Hockey News]

The best of the NHL: Each franchise’s best team ever [Newsday]

Canucks next game: Fishing for Sharks [The Province]

Blood in the Water

Scores & Recaps

Click on a team name to find a recap on their SB Nation site!

On the Schedule