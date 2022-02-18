Deep Blue Sea: John Hynes latest coach fined for officiating complaints

If you’re frustrated with NHL officiating — and after the calls of the last three San Jose Sharks games, how could you not be? — just know you’re not alone: Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes was fine after Tuesday’s game against the Washington Capitals for “inappropriate conduct,” that appears to be related to comments directed at an official.

Neither the league nor the team have offered any further clarification regarding Hynes’ actions, but it’s believed the incident in question was caught here, as Hynes is seen in the background having words at an official:

John Hynes really got fined 25K for telling a ref he’s bad at his job pic.twitter.com/00xxdGxqor — Peter Andrianopoulos (@peterandri) February 17, 2022

The league’s statement was short and sweet, stating, “Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes has been fined $25,000 for inappropriate conduct at the conclusion of NHL Game No. 1095 in Nashville on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the National Hockey League announced today. The fine money goes to the NHL Foundation.”

It seems like instead of fixing the issues multiple coaches are clearly having with officials (Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness and Carolina Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’amour were assessed the same fine this season, totaling $75,000 in coaching fines), the league’s solution is to keep fining coaches for complaining. Smart! I’m sure the officiating will definitely get better this way.

But hey, it’s not like the NHL is known for accountability in basically any area, so it’s status quo as usual.

