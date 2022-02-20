Golden Knights at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

The Vegas Golden Knights are coming into SAP Center tonight on a surprising three-game losing streak. Despite that, the team has held on to second place in the Pacific Division, and Jack Eichel is finding his place in the Vegas line-up — even if it’s only because of blatant cap shenanigans.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks are on a five-game losing streak. One of these teams will be breathing a sigh of relief at the end of the night.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ATTSN-RM. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this afternoon’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.