Sharks claim Dzingel off waivers, waive Pederson

The San Jose Sharks have claimed winger Ryan Dzingel off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier today. Dzingel was acquired by the Maple Leafs as part of a trade with the Arizona Coyotes that saw Ilya Lyubushkin go to the Leafs in exchange for Nick Ritchie and a conditional draft pick. Dzingel didn’t play a game with the Maple Leafs, and was waived to provide depth for the Maple Leafs, if he cleared.

“Ryan is a competitor who brings skill and experience to our lineup and has had a couple of 20-goal seasons in the NHL,” said acting Sharks general manager Joe Will in a release. “We’re looking forward to him enhancing our existing group of forwards.”

Dzingel played in 26 games for the Coyotes so far this season, scoring four goals and adding two assists. Last season, Dzingel split time between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Ottawa Senators, recording 13 points (8 goals, 5 assists) in 40 games played. He’s on a one-year contract with a $1.1 million cap hit.

As a corresponding move, the Sharks have placed center Lane Pederson on waivers. Pederson was acquired from the Coyotes in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He made the big club after a strong preseason, but didn’t carry that play into the regular season. In 26 games with the Sharks this season, Pederson has recorded just two assists. Should Pederson clear waivers, he’ll hopefully become an asset to a San Jose Barracuda team that has found themselves at the bottom of the AHL standings.

In other roster updates, the Sharks placed goaltender Adin Hill on injured reserve.