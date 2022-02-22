Sharks at Ducks: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

The San Jose Sharks aren’t the only California team stumbling out of the All-Star break — the Anaheim Ducks went on a three-game losing streak that only finally ended with a road win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Trevor Zegras tallied three assists in the 7-4 win, while goaltender John Gibson made 16 saves on 20 shots.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, SN, SN1, BSSC and BSSD. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

