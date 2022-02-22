 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sharks at Ducks: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

By Sie Morley
San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) redirects a shot in front of Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones (49) during the San Jose Sharks game versus the Anaheim Ducks on October 4, 2021, at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA. Photo by Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks aren’t the only California team stumbling out of the All-Star break — the Anaheim Ducks went on a three-game losing streak that only finally ended with a road win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Trevor Zegras tallied three assists in the 7-4 win, while goaltender John Gibson made 16 saves on 20 shots.

Read about all of the questions and concerns heading into tonight in our game preview.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, SN, SN1, BSSC and BSSD. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this afternoon’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.

