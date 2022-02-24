Deep Blue Sea: Predators shopping Filip Forsberg

With less than a month to go until the long-awaited NHL trade deadline, rumors are beginning to heat up, and one of the biggest ones that have come out is that the Nashville Predators have begun shopping forward Filip Forsberg.

This certainly comes as a surprise, as the Predators are currently battling it out for playoff positioning and it seemed as though both parties wanted to get a deal done, but now that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Forsberg, 27, is on the final year of his six-year deal which pays him $6 million annually, and it’s expected that he’ll see a decent raise in both the salary and term on his next deal this summer. He has the ability to pose as a top-six threat for any contending team due to his high skill along with his massive power-forward frame.

It’s unclear which specific teams will have interest in pursuing Forsberg, however, that’ll likely materialize in the coming days as the rumors are still fresh. Nashville should to be able to fetch at least a first-round pick for Forsberg, and probably more, as we’ve seen in countless examples over the last few trade deadlines.

Despite being drafted by the Washington Capitals, Forsberg has played all 535 games of his NHL career for the Predators, so it’ll be an interesting adjustment to see him elsewhere.

News & Notes

Dzingel on what happened in Arizona, and why he respects Kyle Dubas [San Jose Hockey Now]

NHL Trade Deadline Primer: Tomas Hertl could be game-changer if moved [NBC Sports]

Sharks’ 3rd line problem [San Jose Hockey Now]

Blood in the Water

Maple Leafs place defenceman Jake Muzzin on long-term injured reserve [Sportsnet]

Canadiens’ Josh Anderson leaves game after taking puck to head [Sportsnet]

Former NHLer Sean Avery sings with ECHL Solar Bears [The Hockey News]

Blackhawks F Khaira out 10-12 weeks after back surgery [TSN]

NHL kicks off new partnership with TikTok at 2022 Stadium Series in Nashville this weekend [Forbes]

Scores & Recaps

Click on a team name to find a recap on their SB Nation site!

On the Schedule