Bruins at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

Tonight kicks off a weekend back-to-back series at home for the San Jose Sharks. First in line are the Boston Bruins, to close out the season series. The pair met at TD Garden back in October, with the B’s handing San Jose their first loss of the season, a 4-3 final score. That game saw the Sharks trying to mount a comeback after digging a 3-0 hole in the first period. It also featured 14 penalty minutes, a Jacob Middleton fight and goals from Jasper Weatherby, Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier.

Maybe things haven’t changed much over the course of this season.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NESN. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this evening’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.