Kraken at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

The San Jose Sharks are back at it again, turning around quickly after last night’s loss to the Boston Bruins to host the Seattle Kraken. The good news is that Seattle is the only team in the Pacific worse than San Jose, but the bad news is that the Sharks still aren’t very good and that’s not going to be fun to watch. I can’t blame folks who are thinking about skipping this one.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ROOT-NW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this evening’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.