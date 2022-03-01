Sharks at Golden Knights: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

The San Jose Sharks are going from facing the Pacific Division’s worst team to now facing off against one of its best. The team took a short trip to Nevada, where they’ll face the Vegas Golden Knights for the penultimate game of their regular season series. An eight-point difference spans between the third-place Vegas and seventh-place San Jose — not an impossible gap to overcome, but certainly an unlikely one.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ATTSN-RM. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this evening’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.