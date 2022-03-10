 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sharks at Kings: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

By Sie Morley
Jan 17, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks fan holds up a sign during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center at San Jose. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Whether you’re rooting for Team Tank or still holding out hope that the San Jose Sharks are indeed just one good run from breaking into the postseason, I think we can all agree that beating the Los Angeles Kings is always going to feel good. There’s just something about #BeatLA that hits hits different and even if the rivalry has quieted down, disrupting a SoCal team’s postseason push is just a cherry on top.

Check out the questions and concerns heading into tonight in our game preview.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this evening’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.

