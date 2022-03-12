Kings at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

It’s like deja vu all over again as the San Jose Sharks host the Los Angeles Kings, for the second game in the home-and-home series, making us feel nostalgic for the 2021 season. If you’re getting sick of these guys, have no fear: next Thursday’s game will be the last time these two clubs meet this season.

Check out the questions and concerns ahead of tonight in our game preview.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this evening’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.