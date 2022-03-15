Panthers at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Jumbo Joe Thornton is back in town with his Florida Panthers, so get ready for maximum sadness regardless of the results tonight. The San Jose Sharks are feeling themselves right now after a couple of successful bouts against the Los Angeles Kings, but the Panthers are among the East’s Cup-favorites, sitting second in the conference and third overall in the league. To say it’s a losing battle feels like an understatement.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

