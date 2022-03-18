Avalanche at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are back in action, with no time to linger on last night’s shutout loss in Los Angeles. The Colorado Avalanche are in town with a new 3C, as recently-acquired Nico Sturm will be making his debut with Colorado. Zach Sawchenko is expected to get another start in net for San Jose, after James Reimer allowed two goals in LA yesterday.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — John Leonard
Jonathan Dahlen — Logan Couture — Timo Meier
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto
Rudolfs Balcers — Scott Reedy — Noah Gregor
Jacob Middleton — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Jaycob Megna
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche
Zach Sawchenko
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Jeffrey Viel
Injured Reserve: Adin Hill (lower body), Radim Simek (undisclosed), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Kevin Labanc (upper body)
COLORADO AVALANCHE
Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Andre Burakovsky — Nazem Kadri — Logan O’Connor
Alex Newhook — Nico Sturm — J.T. Compher
Kurtis MacDermid — Darren Helm — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Ryan Murray — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Erik Johnson
Pavel Francouz
Darcy Kuemper
Expected Scratches: Bowen Byram
Injured Reserve: Samuel Girard (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and Altitude. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!
