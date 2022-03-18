Avalanche at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are back in action, with no time to linger on last night’s shutout loss in Los Angeles. The Colorado Avalanche are in town with a new 3C, as recently-acquired Nico Sturm will be making his debut with Colorado. Zach Sawchenko is expected to get another start in net for San Jose, after James Reimer allowed two goals in LA yesterday.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — John Leonard

Jonathan Dahlen — Logan Couture — Timo Meier

Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto

Rudolfs Balcers — Scott Reedy — Noah Gregor

Jacob Middleton — Brent Burns

Erik Karlsson — Jaycob Megna

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche

Zach Sawchenko

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Jonah Gadjovich, Jeffrey Viel

Injured Reserve: Adin Hill (lower body), Radim Simek (undisclosed), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Kevin Labanc (upper body)

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Andre Burakovsky — Nazem Kadri — Logan O’Connor

Alex Newhook — Nico Sturm — J.T. Compher

Kurtis MacDermid — Darren Helm — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Ryan Murray — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Erik Johnson

Pavel Francouz

Darcy Kuemper

Expected Scratches: Bowen Byram

Injured Reserve: Samuel Girard (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and Altitude. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!