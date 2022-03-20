Coyotes at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

If the San Jose Sharks are looking for a game to feel good about, taking on the lowly Arizona Coyotes should provide some relief that at least among the worst teams in the league, they aren’t well, the absolute worst. While the Sharks are having a historically bad season, it’s entirely possible the likes of Arizona, Seattle and Montreal may finish the season without cracking 50 points.

Nothing like a remind of how much worse things could be, right?

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers

Jonathan Dahlen — Logan Couture — Timo Meier

Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor

Jeffrey Viel — Scott Reedy — Jonah Gadjovich

Jacob Middleton — Brent Burns

Erik Karlsson — Jaycob Megna

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche

James Reimer

Zach Sawchenko

Expected Scratches: John Leonard, Matt Nieto

Injured Reserve: Adin Hill (lower body), Radim Simek (undisclosed), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Kevin Labanc (upper body)

ARIZONA COYOTES

Clayton Keller — Travis Boyd — Nick Schmaltz

Alex Galchenyuk — Riley Nash — Phil Kessel

Nick Ritchie — Barrett Hayton — Loui Eriksson

Matias Maccelli — Christian Fischer — Lawson Crouse

Shayne Gostisbehere — Dysin Mayo

Kyle Capobianco — Anton Stralman

Cam Dineen — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka

Scott Wedgewood

Expected Scratches: J.J. Moser

Injured Reserve: Jay Beagle (lower body), Johan Larsson (lower body), Conor Timmins (knee), Andrew Ladd (lower body), Liam O’Brien (upper body), Antoine Roussel (lower body), Jakob Chychrun (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSAZX. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!