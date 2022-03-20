Coyotes at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

If the San Jose Sharks are looking for a game to feel good about, taking on the lowly Arizona Coyotes should provide some relief that at least among the worst teams in the league, they aren’t well, the absolute worst. While the Sharks are having a historically bad season, it’s entirely possible the likes of Arizona, Seattle and Montreal may finish the season without cracking 50 points.
Nothing like a remind of how much worse things could be, right?
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Rudolfs Balcers
Jonathan Dahlen — Logan Couture — Timo Meier
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor
Jeffrey Viel — Scott Reedy — Jonah Gadjovich
Jacob Middleton — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Jaycob Megna
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche
James Reimer
Zach Sawchenko
Expected Scratches: John Leonard, Matt Nieto
Injured Reserve: Adin Hill (lower body), Radim Simek (undisclosed), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Kevin Labanc (upper body)
ARIZONA COYOTES
Clayton Keller — Travis Boyd — Nick Schmaltz
Alex Galchenyuk — Riley Nash — Phil Kessel
Nick Ritchie — Barrett Hayton — Loui Eriksson
Matias Maccelli — Christian Fischer — Lawson Crouse
Shayne Gostisbehere — Dysin Mayo
Kyle Capobianco — Anton Stralman
Cam Dineen — Vladislav Kolyachonok
Karel Vejmelka
Scott Wedgewood
Expected Scratches: J.J. Moser
Injured Reserve: Jay Beagle (lower body), Johan Larsson (lower body), Conor Timmins (knee), Andrew Ladd (lower body), Liam O’Brien (upper body), Antoine Roussel (lower body), Jakob Chychrun (lower body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSAZX. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!
