Sharks trade Andrew Cogliano to Avalanche

After starting the NHL Trade Deadline off by acquiring Kaapo Kahkonen and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Jacob Middleton, the San Jose Sharks continued to sell off whomever they could, trading forward Andrew Cogliano to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Colorado’s own fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Signed in 2021 Free Agency, Cogliano played in 56 games for the Sharks this season, scoring 4 goals and 11 assists. Per Dobber Hockey’s line combinations tool, 39 percent of Cogliano’s ice time was spent with Nick Bonino and Matt Nieto, mostly on the third line. Cogliano also was a dependable penalty killer, seeing lots of shorthanded ice time, mainly playing with Logan Couture.

There was a lot of interest in Cogliano leading up to the Trade Deadline — both TSN’s Bob McKenzie and The Athletic’s Pierre Lebrun reported interest in Cogliano, with the two known suitors being the Avalanche and the New York Rangers.

All in all, I think both teams benefit from this trade. Cogliano joins a bonafide contender’s bottom-six, while the Sharks open up a roster spot for a prospect such as Adam Raska or Jasper Weatherby to audition for the rest of the season.