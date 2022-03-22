Sharks at Flames: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

It’s soiling seasons ... uh, season ... as the nearly eliminated San Jose Sharks start causing a ruckus in the Pacific Division, beating teams who desperately need points and losing to teams who are also in the league’s basement. Why not? It’s all for fun, for now.

So the team heads to Alberta to face the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers, hopefully adding a little spiciness and frustration to the end of their seasons. First up are the Flames, who made small, but impactful moves at the deadline, trusting their winning formula to continue through the postseason.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in tonight:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SN1. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this evening’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.