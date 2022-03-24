Sharks at Oilers: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Kahkonen season has sprung, as the newest San Jose Sharks netminder is set to make his debut tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov
John Leonard — Logan Couture — Rudolfs Balcers
Scott Reedy — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor
Jonah Gadjovich — Sasha Chmelevski — Jeffrey Viel
Jaycob Megna — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Ryan Merkley
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche
Kaapo Kahkonen
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: Jonathan Dahlen, Radim Simek
Injured Reserve: Adin Hill (lower body), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Kevin Labanc (upper body), Matt Nieto (undisclosed)
EDMONTON OILERS
Evander Kane — Connor McDavid — Kailer Yamamoto
Ryan McLeod — Leon Draisaitl — Zach Hyman
Derick Brassard — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Jesse Puljujarvi
Warren Foegele — Devin Shore — Zack Kassian
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Duncan Keith — Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak — Tyson Barrie
Mike Smith
Mikko Koskinen
Expected Scratches: Derek Ryan, Josh Archibald, Kris Russell
Injured Reserve: Kyle Turris (upper body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SN1. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.
Check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action!
Loading comments...