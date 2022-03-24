 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sharks at Oilers: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley
San Jose Sharks left wing Rudolfs Balcers (92) and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) battle for the puck during the NHL game between the San Jose Sharks and the Edmonton Oilers on February 14, 2022 at SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Photo by Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kahkonen season has sprung, as the newest San Jose Sharks netminder is set to make his debut tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov
John Leonard — Logan Couture — Rudolfs Balcers
Scott Reedy — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor
Jonah Gadjovich — Sasha Chmelevski — Jeffrey Viel

Jaycob Megna — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Ryan Merkley
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche

Kaapo Kahkonen
James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Jonathan Dahlen, Radim Simek

Injured Reserve: Adin Hill (lower body), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Kevin Labanc (upper body), Matt Nieto (undisclosed)

EDMONTON OILERS

Evander Kane — Connor McDavid — Kailer Yamamoto
Ryan McLeod — Leon Draisaitl — Zach Hyman
Derick Brassard — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Jesse Puljujarvi
Warren Foegele — Devin Shore — Zack Kassian

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Duncan Keith — Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak — Tyson Barrie

Mike Smith
Mikko Koskinen

Expected Scratches: Derek Ryan, Josh Archibald, Kris Russell

Injured Reserve: Kyle Turris (upper body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SN1. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action!

