Sharks at Oilers: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Kahkonen season has sprung, as the newest San Jose Sharks netminder is set to make his debut tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov

John Leonard — Logan Couture — Rudolfs Balcers

Scott Reedy — Nick Bonino — Noah Gregor

Jonah Gadjovich — Sasha Chmelevski — Jeffrey Viel

Jaycob Megna — Brent Burns

Erik Karlsson — Ryan Merkley

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche

Kaapo Kahkonen

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Jonathan Dahlen, Radim Simek

Injured Reserve: Adin Hill (lower body), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Kevin Labanc (upper body), Matt Nieto (undisclosed)

EDMONTON OILERS

Evander Kane — Connor McDavid — Kailer Yamamoto

Ryan McLeod — Leon Draisaitl — Zach Hyman

Derick Brassard — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Jesse Puljujarvi

Warren Foegele — Devin Shore — Zack Kassian

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Duncan Keith — Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak — Tyson Barrie

Mike Smith

Mikko Koskinen

Expected Scratches: Derek Ryan, Josh Archibald, Kris Russell

Injured Reserve: Kyle Turris (upper body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SN1. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action!