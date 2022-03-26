Ducks at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks are both decidedly out of the postseason conversation, so tonight’s third meeting between the two this season has little on the line, though San Jose would probably like to get their first win of the season series. Logan Couture, who was injured on the team’s trip to Alberta, is day-to-day, while Ryan Getzlaf will be a game-time decision after sitting for nine games with a lower-body injury.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov

Noah Gregor — Nick Bonino — Rudolfs Balcers

Scott Reedy — Sasha Chmelevski — John Leonard

Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson — Jeffrey Viel

Jaycob Megna — Brent Burns

Erik Karlsson — Nicolas Meloche

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Ryan Merkley

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Jonathan Dahlen, Radim Simek

Injured Reserve: Logan Couture (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Kevin Labanc (upper body), Matt Nieto (undisclosed)

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Max Comtois — Adam Henrique — Gerry Mayhew

Derek Grant — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry

Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Sam Carrick

Dominik Simon — Sam Steel — Buddy Robinson

Cam Fowler — Jamie Drysdale

Simon Benoit — Andrej Sustr

Josh Mahura — Kevin Shattenkirk

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Expected Scratches: Vinni Lettieri, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured Reserve: Max Jones (upper body), Jakob Silfverberg (upper body), Ryan Getzlaf (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (illness)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, BSSC and BSSD. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

We won’t be liveblogging this one, but follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!