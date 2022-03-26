Ducks at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks are both decidedly out of the postseason conversation, so tonight’s third meeting between the two this season has little on the line, though San Jose would probably like to get their first win of the season series. Logan Couture, who was injured on the team’s trip to Alberta, is day-to-day, while Ryan Getzlaf will be a game-time decision after sitting for nine games with a lower-body injury.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov
Noah Gregor — Nick Bonino — Rudolfs Balcers
Scott Reedy — Sasha Chmelevski — John Leonard
Jonah Gadjovich — Lane Pederson — Jeffrey Viel
Jaycob Megna — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Nicolas Meloche
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Ryan Merkley
James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen
Expected Scratches: Jonathan Dahlen, Radim Simek
Injured Reserve: Logan Couture (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Kevin Labanc (upper body), Matt Nieto (undisclosed)
ANAHEIM DUCKS
Max Comtois — Adam Henrique — Gerry Mayhew
Derek Grant — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry
Zach Aston-Reese — Isac Lundestrom — Sam Carrick
Dominik Simon — Sam Steel — Buddy Robinson
Cam Fowler — Jamie Drysdale
Simon Benoit — Andrej Sustr
Josh Mahura — Kevin Shattenkirk
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Expected Scratches: Vinni Lettieri, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured Reserve: Max Jones (upper body), Jakob Silfverberg (upper body), Ryan Getzlaf (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (illness)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, BSSC and BSSD. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
We won’t be liveblogging this one, but follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!
Loading comments...