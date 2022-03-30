Sharks at Coyotes: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks might not be playing for the postseason, but that doesn’t mean the hustle is going to end. The team won’t have more than two consecutive days off through the final month of the season, including four back-to-backs. They’re on the road tonight and tomorrow, starting with a final trip to Glendale, Arizona to take on the Arizona Coyotes.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov

Rudolfs Balcers — Logan Couture — Noah Gregor

John Leonard — Nick Bonino — Sasha Chmelevski

Scott Reedy — Lane Pederson — Jeffrey Viel

Jaycob Megna — Brent Burns

Erik Karlsson — Nicolas Meloche

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Ryan Merkley

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Radim Simek, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured Reserve: Adin Hill (lower body), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), Matt Nieto (undisclosed), Jonathan Dahlen (upper body)

ARIZONA COYOTES

Clayton Keller — Travis Boyd — Nick Schmaltz

Alex Galchenyuk — Jay Beagle — Phil Kessel

Nick Ritchie — Jan Jenik — Loui Eriksson

Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Michael Carcone

Shayne Gostisbehere — Dysin Mayo

Cam Dineen — Anton Stralman

Kyle Capobianco — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka

Josef Korenar

Expected Scratches: None

Injured Reserve: Christian Fischer (lower body), Lawson Crouse (upper body), J.J. Moser (upper body), Conor Timmins (knee), Andrew Ladd (lower body), Liam O’Brien (upper body), Antoine Roussel (lower body), Jakob Chychrun (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSAZX. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action!