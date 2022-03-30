Sharks at Coyotes: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks might not be playing for the postseason, but that doesn’t mean the hustle is going to end. The team won’t have more than two consecutive days off through the final month of the season, including four back-to-backs. They’re on the road tonight and tomorrow, starting with a final trip to Glendale, Arizona to take on the Arizona Coyotes.
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov
Rudolfs Balcers — Logan Couture — Noah Gregor
John Leonard — Nick Bonino — Sasha Chmelevski
Scott Reedy — Lane Pederson — Jeffrey Viel
Jaycob Megna — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Nicolas Meloche
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Ryan Merkley
James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen
Expected Scratches: Radim Simek, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured Reserve: Adin Hill (lower body), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), Matt Nieto (undisclosed), Jonathan Dahlen (upper body)
ARIZONA COYOTES
Clayton Keller — Travis Boyd — Nick Schmaltz
Alex Galchenyuk — Jay Beagle — Phil Kessel
Nick Ritchie — Jan Jenik — Loui Eriksson
Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Michael Carcone
Shayne Gostisbehere — Dysin Mayo
Cam Dineen — Anton Stralman
Kyle Capobianco — Vladislav Kolyachonok
Karel Vejmelka
Josef Korenar
Expected Scratches: None
Injured Reserve: Christian Fischer (lower body), Lawson Crouse (upper body), J.J. Moser (upper body), Conor Timmins (knee), Andrew Ladd (lower body), Liam O’Brien (upper body), Antoine Roussel (lower body), Jakob Chychrun (lower body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSAZX. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
