Sharks at Coyotes: Lines, how to watch & open thread

By Sie Morley Updated
Arizona Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk (17) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton (21) collide during the NHL game between the San Jose Sharks and the Arizona Coyotes on March 20, 2022 at SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Photo by Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks might not be playing for the postseason, but that doesn’t mean the hustle is going to end. The team won’t have more than two consecutive days off through the final month of the season, including four back-to-backs. They’re on the road tonight and tomorrow, starting with a final trip to Glendale, Arizona to take on the Arizona Coyotes.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov
Rudolfs Balcers — Logan Couture — Noah Gregor
John Leonard — Nick Bonino — Sasha Chmelevski
Scott Reedy — Lane Pederson — Jeffrey Viel

Jaycob Megna — Brent Burns
Erik Karlsson — Nicolas Meloche
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Ryan Merkley

James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Radim Simek, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured Reserve: Adin Hill (lower body), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), Matt Nieto (undisclosed), Jonathan Dahlen (upper body)

ARIZONA COYOTES

Clayton Keller — Travis Boyd — Nick Schmaltz
Alex Galchenyuk — Jay Beagle — Phil Kessel
Nick Ritchie — Jan Jenik — Loui Eriksson
Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Michael Carcone

Shayne Gostisbehere — Dysin Mayo
Cam Dineen — Anton Stralman
Kyle Capobianco — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka
Josef Korenar

Expected Scratches: None

Injured Reserve: Christian Fischer (lower body), Lawson Crouse (upper body), J.J. Moser (upper body), Conor Timmins (knee), Andrew Ladd (lower body), Liam O’Brien (upper body), Antoine Roussel (lower body), Jakob Chychrun (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSAZX. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action!

