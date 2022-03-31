Sharks at Avalanche: Lines, how to watch & open thread

First Period

18:26: First minute being controlled by Colorado, as expected.

17:03: The Avs are out-skating the Sharks on every level already, they don’t have a chance.

15:58: Nathan MacKinnon is a cheat code. What a top line.

15:14: The Sharks just can’t establish any offensive zone time yet. Not an ideal start.

14:30: Sharks finally get a couple of shots on Pavel Francouz from their ... fourth line? OK.

13:41: There we go, a little bit more time in the offensive zone for San Jose’s second line. Still not getting much of a cycle, especially compared to Colorado.

12:50: Man, Timo Meier forced his way into the offensive zone, just for the puck to end up on an Avalanche stick and play speeds the other direction. Colorado’s speed will eat you alive.

11:41: The teamwork of the Avalanche is unreal. The positional awareness and ability to use each other to create fake-outs is elite play-making.

11:32: Ryan Merkley gets a delayed call for holding on MacKinnon and Sharks are on the penalty kill.

10:20: Kaapo Kahkohnen is looking solid. Goaltending has been a huge part of the Sharks’ penalty kill, good to see him holding things down, too.

9:32: Penalty expires, back to 5-on-5.

7:53: There’s just no urgency or drive from anyone except for Meier and maybe Hertl?

7:17: Just as the Sharks start to establish themselves in the offensive zone, the Avs snatch the puck in the slot and take no time to get out of the zone. Story of the game.

6:18: Rudolfs Blacers getting praise from the Avalanche broadcast, that’s something. Aside from Noah Gregor, he’s probably the quickest winger they’ve got, and unlike Gregor, he’s got pretty silky mitts.

4:45: Honestly surprised the Avalanche haven’t scored yet.

3:54: Kahkonen with a huge stop on Cale Makar. I think I like this goaltender, y’all.

3:15: Matt Nieto just got flattened by Kurtis MacDermid, oof.

2:11: The Makar chance came from a quick transition play by MacKinnon and I think that woke up San Jose, there’s a little more urgency to close out the period.

1:06: Hertl is trying so hard for a goal, but Colorado is clogging the crease.

0:46: Alex Newhook with a quick shot, Kahkonen with the save.

0:25: Meier went to drop pass ... and no one was there, and Devon Toews snatches the puck without hesitation.

END FIRST: Sharks 0, Avalanche 0

Like I said yesterday, the grind never stops, no matter how much we might desperately want it to. The San Jose Sharks are back in action tonight, after losing to the Arizona Coyotes just a few short hours ago. Don’t set your expectations too high for a bounce-back performance: the Colorado Avalanche have bested the Florida Panthers by two wins to make them the league’s top team — at least for the moment.

The good news is we’ll get a little check-in with Andrew Cogliano before he heads to the postseason and perhaps a Cup Final.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov

Rudolfs Balcers — Logan Couture — Noah Gregor

John Leonard — Nick Bonino — Sasha Chmelevski

Jonah Gadjovich — Scott Reedy — Jeffrey Viel

Jaycob Megna — Brent Burns

Erik Karlsson — Nicolas Meloche

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Ryan Merkley

Kaapo Kahkonen

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Radim Simek, Lane Pederson

Injured Reserve: Adin Hill (lower body), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), Matt Nieto (undisclosed), Jonathan Dahlen (upper body)

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Nazem Kadri — Andre Burakovsky

Alex Newhook — Nico Sturm — J.T. Compher

Andrew Cogliano — Darren Helm — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Jack Johnson — Josh Manson

Kurtis MacDermid — Erik Johnson

Pavel Francouz

Darcy Kuemper

Expected Scratches: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Bowen Byram

Injured Reserve: Ryan Murray (upper body), Samuel Girard (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and Altitude. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.