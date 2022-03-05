Predators at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

It’s Hockey Is For Everyone Night and the Nashville Predators are in town to take on the San Jose Sharks in the first of a back-to-back weekend series that will conclude tomorrow night in Anaheim. Who will be in net for the Sharks? It’s anyone’s guess, as both Adin Hill and James Reimer continue to rehab their respective injuries.
Check out the questions and concerns heading into tonight’s match-up in our game preview.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov
Ryan Dzingel — Logan Couture — Noah Gregor
Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto
Jeffrey Viel — Jasper Weatherby — Scott Reedy
Jacob Middleton — Brent Burns
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche
Radim Simek — Ryan Merkley
Alex Stalock
Zach Sawchenko
Expected Scratches: Jonathan Dahlen, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured Reserve: Mario Ferraro (lower body), James Reimer (lower body), Erik Karlsson (upper body), Kevin Labanc (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body) Rudolfs Balcers (upper body)
NASHVILLE PREDATORS
Filip Forsberg — Mikael Granlund — Matt Duchene
Tanner Jeannot — Colton Sissons — Yakov Trenin
Luke Kunin — Ryan Johansen — Philip Tomasino
Matt Luff — Michael McCarron — Eeli Tolvanen
Dante Fabbro — Roman Josi
Matt Benning — Mattias Ekholm
Philippe Myers — Ben Harpur
Juuse Saros
David Rittich
Expected Scratches: None
Injured Reserve: Nick Cousins (lower body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body), Mark Borowiecki (lower body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSO. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
We won’t be liveblogging this game, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!
Loading comments...