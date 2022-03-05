Predators at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

It’s Hockey Is For Everyone Night and the Nashville Predators are in town to take on the San Jose Sharks in the first of a back-to-back weekend series that will conclude tomorrow night in Anaheim. Who will be in net for the Sharks? It’s anyone’s guess, as both Adin Hill and James Reimer continue to rehab their respective injuries.

Check out the questions and concerns heading into tonight’s match-up in our game preview.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov

Ryan Dzingel — Logan Couture — Noah Gregor

Andrew Cogliano — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto

Jeffrey Viel — Jasper Weatherby — Scott Reedy

Jacob Middleton — Brent Burns

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche

Radim Simek — Ryan Merkley

Alex Stalock

Zach Sawchenko

Expected Scratches: Jonathan Dahlen, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured Reserve: Mario Ferraro (lower body), James Reimer (lower body), Erik Karlsson (upper body), Kevin Labanc (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body) Rudolfs Balcers (upper body)

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Filip Forsberg — Mikael Granlund — Matt Duchene

Tanner Jeannot — Colton Sissons — Yakov Trenin

Luke Kunin — Ryan Johansen — Philip Tomasino

Matt Luff — Michael McCarron — Eeli Tolvanen

Dante Fabbro — Roman Josi

Matt Benning — Mattias Ekholm

Philippe Myers — Ben Harpur

Juuse Saros

David Rittich

Expected Scratches: None

Injured Reserve: Nick Cousins (lower body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body), Mark Borowiecki (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSO. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

We won’t be liveblogging this game, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comment section below!