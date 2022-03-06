Sharks at Ducks: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

Well, last night sucked.

And the San Jose Sharks are back at it today, taking a quick trip down to Honda Center to face the Anaheim Ducks. If you thought the bloodbath would end anytime soon, god bless your optimism, but aside from a couple more games against the Arizona Coyotes and Chicago Blackhawks left, the rest of the season isn’t going to let up. Settle in, folks, we’ve got a long two months ahead.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in tonight:

