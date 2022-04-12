Sharks at Predators: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

The road trip continues while the San Jose Sharks are on a six-game losing streak heading into tonight. Season spoiling, uh, season hasn’t exactly spoiled anyone else’s season the way San Jose probably hoped they could. The Nashville Predators are arguably in a worse position, however. Sitting in the top Wild Card spot, it’s still possible the team misses playoffs by the skin of their teeth — and with how they’ve been playing against top competition lately, a playoff run seems unlikely to go very far.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSO. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this evening’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.