Sharks at Blackhawks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

All of the information for Game no. 73.

By Sie Morley
Connor Murphy #5 of the Chicago Blackhawks tries to control the puck between Timo Meier #28 and Jonathan Dahlen #76 of the San Jose Sharks at the United Center on November 28, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks are hoping for a bit of relief from their losing streak as they face one of the league’s worst teams this season in the Chicago Blackhawks.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Sasha Chmelevski
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Rudolfs Balcers — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto
Scott Reedy — Jeffrey Viel

Jaycob Megna — Brent Burns
Mario Ferraro — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche
Radim Simek

James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Ryan Merkley, Jonathan Dahlen

Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (shoulder), Adin Hill (lower body), John Leonard (lower body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Strome — Patrick Kane
Philipp Kurashev — Jonathan Toews — Taylor Raddysh
Lukas Reichel — Kirby Dach — Sam Lafferty
MacKenzie Entwistle — Reese Johnson — Boris Katchouk

Seth Jones — Alex Vlasic
Jake McCabe — Alec Regula
Riley Stillman — Calvin de Haan

Kevin Lankinen
Collin Delia

Expected Scratches: Dominik Kubalik, Tyler Johnson, Henrik Borgstrom, Erik Gustafsson, Caleb Jones

Injured Reserve: Jujhar Khaira (lower back), Connor Murphy (concussion protocol)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NBCSCH. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!

