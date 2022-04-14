Sharks at Blackhawks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are hoping for a bit of relief from their losing streak as they face one of the league’s worst teams this season in the Chicago Blackhawks.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Sasha Chmelevski

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor

Rudolfs Balcers — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto

Scott Reedy — Jeffrey Viel

Jaycob Megna — Brent Burns

Mario Ferraro — Erik Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche

Radim Simek

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Ryan Merkley, Jonathan Dahlen

Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (shoulder), Adin Hill (lower body), John Leonard (lower body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Strome — Patrick Kane

Philipp Kurashev — Jonathan Toews — Taylor Raddysh

Lukas Reichel — Kirby Dach — Sam Lafferty

MacKenzie Entwistle — Reese Johnson — Boris Katchouk

Seth Jones — Alex Vlasic

Jake McCabe — Alec Regula

Riley Stillman — Calvin de Haan

Kevin Lankinen

Collin Delia

Expected Scratches: Dominik Kubalik, Tyler Johnson, Henrik Borgstrom, Erik Gustafsson, Caleb Jones

Injured Reserve: Jujhar Khaira (lower back), Connor Murphy (concussion protocol)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NBCSCH. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!