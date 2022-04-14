Sharks at Blackhawks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are hoping for a bit of relief from their losing streak as they face one of the league’s worst teams this season in the Chicago Blackhawks.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Sasha Chmelevski
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Rudolfs Balcers — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto
Scott Reedy — Jeffrey Viel
Jaycob Megna — Brent Burns
Mario Ferraro — Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche
Radim Simek
James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen
Expected Scratches: Ryan Merkley, Jonathan Dahlen
Injured Reserve: Kevin Labanc (shoulder), Adin Hill (lower body), John Leonard (lower body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS
Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Strome — Patrick Kane
Philipp Kurashev — Jonathan Toews — Taylor Raddysh
Lukas Reichel — Kirby Dach — Sam Lafferty
MacKenzie Entwistle — Reese Johnson — Boris Katchouk
Seth Jones — Alex Vlasic
Jake McCabe — Alec Regula
Riley Stillman — Calvin de Haan
Kevin Lankinen
Collin Delia
Expected Scratches: Dominik Kubalik, Tyler Johnson, Henrik Borgstrom, Erik Gustafsson, Caleb Jones
Injured Reserve: Jujhar Khaira (lower back), Connor Murphy (concussion protocol)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NBCSCH. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!
Loading comments...