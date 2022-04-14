Jabber Jaws: Bordeleau on his professional debut

Just a day after signing an Amateur Tryout Agreement with the San Jose Barracuda, San Jose Sharks second-round draft pick Thomas Bordeleau made his professional debut on Wednesday against the Bakersfield Condors.

Though the final score wasn’t in favor of the Barracuda (6-3 loss), Bordeleau had himself a night, putting three shots on goal and tallying three points — two primary assists and one secondary — across all three Barracuda goals, landing him first star of the game.

Following his debut appearance, Bordeleau spoke to the media regarding signing with the San Jose Sharks organization, his professional debut, and the Barracuda’s final game at SAP Center.

Here are the highlights of what he had to say:

On coming out to San Jose: Obviously, it was kind of a quick turnaround. Less than a week ago, I was playing at TD Garden, and now I’m here. There have been a lot of emotions going around in the last couple of days, and I’m really excited to be here. The game didn’t really go our way, but it was good to get on the ice with the guys and start building relationships. It’s kind of hard sometimes off the ice when you don’t know anyone, but when you’re on the ice, you’re all hockey players and you all speak the same language out there, so it was definitely fun.

There was a lot of talking between me, Owen, Kent, Briss and Matty. All of our decisions were pretty much made, and then it was just a matter of speaking with the Sharks. I didn’t really get involved in all of that, I let Pat Brisson do the whole thing, basically, and that’s how it all turned out.

On tonight’s game: I felt good. Coming back from really intense championship games, do or die games, that mindset was already in my head. I feel like I’m at my peak season shape, even if it’s towards the end and I’ve played a lot of hockey. I felt good out there, I thought I was going to feel a little worse from not skating at all for five days and just getting on a plane here, but my legs were pretty good.

On his first assist: I kind of had it in my head to just get my confidence in pretty early and get pucks on net, try to shoot. When my winger made a really good play and set me 2-on-1, I’m pretty used to, when I’m coming down the right side, just looking up and trying to get a shot off or something like that. Getting your first point on your first shift is definitely a little confidence booster, but we were trailing the whole game, so that was definitely a little harder.

It’s definitely kind of a relief. You’re scared to not perform well or look bad out there. In the moment, it was definitely a relief, but it’s not really what matters in the end.

On playing in the last game at SAP Center: Yeah, I see the people around who work at the rink a lot. Obviously the fans, you see that they really like the Barracuda and you see a lot of emotions out there. To be a part of that last game, I was happy to be a part of that and put my little stamp on the last game. You obviously try to win, but it didn’t go our way, but we’re just really happy with what we gave the fans in the last game, and the t-shirt toss after.

On his artful dodge of a teammate: I’m not sure I remember that (laughter). No, I don’t remember that (laughing), but maybe, I gotta see it. I guess I just tried to get out of the way or something.

*Lightly edited for clarity.