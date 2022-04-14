Sharks sign Max Veronneau to 1-year contract

The San Jose Sharks have signed forward Max Veronneau to a one-year contract with a cap hit of $750,000, per Puckpedia.

The Ottawa native’s 2021-22 season was spent with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League, where he was named the SHL’s Most Valuable Player after ranking second in the league with 60 points (34 goals, 26 assists) and leading in goals scored (34). The previous season was spent with IK Oskarshamn, where he played 25 games and earned 18 points (12 goals, 6 assists).

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Ottawa Senators in March 2019, Veronneau went on to play 16 NHL games over the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, putting up four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in his appearances. He also posted 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in the American Hockey League in games with the Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies.

Before signing with the Senators, Veronneau completed an outstanding collegiate career at Princeton University, ranking second in all-time Princeton skaters in assists (92) and fourth in points (144). He also ranked ninth in the NCAA in points-per-game (1.19), led his club in assists (24) and finished second in points (36) in his 31-game senior season.

“He has produced at every level offensively and previously was an ECAC Champion with Princeton. We look forward to him joining our organization,” said Shin Larsson, Sharks Supervisor of European Scouting in a release.

The 26-year-old winger stands at 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds, shooting and playing on the right side.