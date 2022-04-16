Sharks at Stars: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks’ season is nearly over, but the playoffs pipe dream officially ended on Thursday night in Chicago. Closing out this final stretch of games is some tough competition — some, such as tonight’s opponent in the Dallas Stars — are fighting until the end for that tight Western Conference playoff berth.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Sasha Chmelevski
Jasper Weatherby — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Rudolfs Balcers — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto
Scott Reedy — Jeffrey Viel — Jonathan Dahlen
Jaycob Megna — Brent Burns
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche
Mario Ferraro — Ryan Merkley
Kaapo Kahkonen
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: None
Injured Reserve: Alexander Barabanov (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), John Leonard (lower body), Erik Karlsson (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)
DALLAS STARS
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn — Tyler Seguin — Denis Gurianov
Michael Raffl — Radek Faksa — Luke Glendening
Marian Studenic — Jacob Peterson — Alexander Radulov
Ryan Suter — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — John Klingberg
Joel Hanley — Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Expected Scratches: Thomas Harley, Joel Kiviranta, Andrej Sekera
Injured Reserve: Braden Holtby (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSWX. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!
