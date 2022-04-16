Sharks at Stars: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks’ season is nearly over, but the playoffs pipe dream officially ended on Thursday night in Chicago. Closing out this final stretch of games is some tough competition — some, such as tonight’s opponent in the Dallas Stars — are fighting until the end for that tight Western Conference playoff berth.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Sasha Chmelevski

Jasper Weatherby — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor

Rudolfs Balcers — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto

Scott Reedy — Jeffrey Viel — Jonathan Dahlen

Jaycob Megna — Brent Burns

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche

Mario Ferraro — Ryan Merkley

Kaapo Kahkonen

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: None

Injured Reserve: Alexander Barabanov (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), John Leonard (lower body), Erik Karlsson (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)

DALLAS STARS

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn — Tyler Seguin — Denis Gurianov

Michael Raffl — Radek Faksa — Luke Glendening

Marian Studenic — Jacob Peterson — Alexander Radulov

Ryan Suter — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — John Klingberg

Joel Hanley — Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Expected Scratches: Thomas Harley, Joel Kiviranta, Andrej Sekera

Injured Reserve: Braden Holtby (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSWX. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!