Sharks sign Thomas Bordeleau to entry-level contract

The San Jose Sharks have signed prospect Thomas Bordeleau to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Houston-born center was originally drafted by the Sharks in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft (38th overall). On April 12, he signed an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, which would allow him to retain his NCAA eligibility, should he wish to return. Bordeleau went on to play in the Barracuda’s final two home games of the season, which included a stellar three-point professional debut (all assists).

“Thomas is a skilled playmaker with a high hockey IQ at both ends of the ice,” said Interim General Manager Joe Will in a release. “He consistently shows up in high-level competition and has a history of playing his best in crucial moments.”

Prior to signing with the organization, Bordeleau had a promising NCAA career at the University of Michigan. His freshman year, he recorded 30 points in 24 games, leading all NCAA freshmen in assists (22), points, assists per game (.92), points per game (1.25), tied second in game-winning goals (3) and fifth in power play points (10). Across all NCAA Division I skaters, Bordeleau ranked tied seventh in assists and fifth in assists per game. He was also the recipient of the Tim Taylor Award, given to the NCAA D1 player deemed the most outstanding freshman.

In 36 games played in 2021-22, the sophomore skater notched 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists), which included three game-winning goals and a plus-17 rating, landing him ninth among NCAA sophomore skaters in points. He also helped the Wolverines hockey program reach the 2022 NCAA Frozen Four, where he collected 3 points (1 goal, 2 assists) in a 7-4 win over Quinnipiac. In the semifinal game against Denver University (OTL, 3-2), Bordeleau scored the tying goal to force overtime.

Over his collegiate career with the University of Michigan, Bordeleau recorded 67 points (20 goals, 47 assists) in 61 games.

The 20-year-old center stands at 5-foot-9 and 179 pounds and shoots on the left side. The signing will burn off a year of his entry-level contract, as it will not be able to slide to begin next season. Bordeleau will become a restricted free agent following the 2023-24 season. Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.