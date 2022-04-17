Sharks at Wild: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks wrap up this five-game road trip tonight, as they take on the Minnesota Wild. Tonight’s game marks the first time Jacob Middleton will be playing against his former team, while former Wild netminder Kaapo Kahkonen will get the night off. Thomas Bordeleau is also expected to make his debut on the Sharks’ fourth line.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Sasha Chmelevski
Jasper Weatherby — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor
Rudolfs Balcers — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto
Scott Reedy — Thomas Bordeleau — Jonathan Dahlen
Jaycob Megna — Brent Burns
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche
Mario Ferraro — Ryan Merkley
James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen
Expected Scratches: Jeffrey Viel
Injured Reserve: Alexander Barabanov (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), John Leonard (lower body), Erik Karlsson (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)
MINNESOTA WILD
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Kevin Fiala
Connor Dewar — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime — Nick Bjugstad — Nicolas Deslauriers
Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Dmitry Kulikov
Jordie Benn — Alex Goligoski
Marc-Andre Fleury
Cam Talbot
Expected Scratches: None
Injured Reserve: Matt Dumba (upper body), Jordan Greenway (upper body), Jon Merrill (upper body), Tyson Jost (lower body)
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, BSN and BSWI. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!
Loading comments...