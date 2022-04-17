Sharks at Wild: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks wrap up this five-game road trip tonight, as they take on the Minnesota Wild. Tonight’s game marks the first time Jacob Middleton will be playing against his former team, while former Wild netminder Kaapo Kahkonen will get the night off. Thomas Bordeleau is also expected to make his debut on the Sharks’ fourth line.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Sasha Chmelevski

Jasper Weatherby — Tomas Hertl — Noah Gregor

Rudolfs Balcers — Nick Bonino — Matt Nieto

Scott Reedy — Thomas Bordeleau — Jonathan Dahlen

Jaycob Megna — Brent Burns

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Nicolas Meloche

Mario Ferraro — Ryan Merkley

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Jeffrey Viel

Injured Reserve: Alexander Barabanov (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), John Leonard (lower body), Erik Karlsson (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)

MINNESOTA WILD

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Kevin Fiala

Connor Dewar — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime — Nick Bjugstad — Nicolas Deslauriers

Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Dmitry Kulikov

Jordie Benn — Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury

Cam Talbot

Expected Scratches: None

Injured Reserve: Matt Dumba (upper body), Jordan Greenway (upper body), Jon Merrill (upper body), Tyson Jost (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, BSN and BSWI. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!