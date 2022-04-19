Blue Jackets at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are back at home and closing out the season series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Neither team is heading to the postseason, so it’s time to test some of the youth in the organization. Columbus has 2021 first-round selection Kent Johnson on their top line, but his former University of Michigan teammate Thomas Bordeleau will be on the other side of the ice for the Sharks. We love a friends-turned-enemies story!
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Jonathan Dahlen
Nick Bonino — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto
Rudolfs Balcers — Thomas Bordeleau — Noah Gregor
Scott Reedy — Jasper Weatherby — Sasha Chmelevski
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jaycob Megna — Nicolas Meloche
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Ryan Merkley
Kaapo Kahkonen
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka
Injured Reserve: Adin Hill (lower body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), John Leonard (lower body), Erik Karlsson (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (upper body), Radim Simek (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Jeffrey Viel (undisclosed)
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS
Kent Johnson — Jack Roslovic — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Gustav Nyquist — Cole Sillinger — Jakub Voracek
Eric Robinson — Sean Kuraly — Justin Danforth
Emil Bemstrom — Brendan Gaunce — Carson Meyer
Vladislav Gavrikov — Nick Blankenburg
Jake Bean — Andrew Peeke
Adam Boqvist — Gavin Bayreuther
Elvis Merzlikins
J-F Berube
Expected Scratches: Dean Kukan, Gabriel Carlsson
Injured Reserve: Zach Werenski (upper body), Patrik Laine (upper body), Alexandre Texier (hand), Boone Jenner (back), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSOH. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!
