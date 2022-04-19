Blue Jackets at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are back at home and closing out the season series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Neither team is heading to the postseason, so it’s time to test some of the youth in the organization. Columbus has 2021 first-round selection Kent Johnson on their top line, but his former University of Michigan teammate Thomas Bordeleau will be on the other side of the ice for the Sharks. We love a friends-turned-enemies story!

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Jonathan Dahlen

Nick Bonino — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto

Rudolfs Balcers — Thomas Bordeleau — Noah Gregor

Scott Reedy — Jasper Weatherby — Sasha Chmelevski

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Jaycob Megna — Nicolas Meloche

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Ryan Merkley

Kaapo Kahkonen

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka

Injured Reserve: Adin Hill (lower body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), John Leonard (lower body), Erik Karlsson (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (upper body), Radim Simek (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Jeffrey Viel (undisclosed)

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Kent Johnson — Jack Roslovic — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Gustav Nyquist — Cole Sillinger — Jakub Voracek

Eric Robinson — Sean Kuraly — Justin Danforth

Emil Bemstrom — Brendan Gaunce — Carson Meyer

Vladislav Gavrikov — Nick Blankenburg

Jake Bean — Andrew Peeke

Adam Boqvist — Gavin Bayreuther

Elvis Merzlikins

J-F Berube

Expected Scratches: Dean Kukan, Gabriel Carlsson

Injured Reserve: Zach Werenski (upper body), Patrik Laine (upper body), Alexandre Texier (hand), Boone Jenner (back), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSOH. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!