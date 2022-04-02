Stars at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

Our second-favorite Joe is in town, as the Dallas Stars will visit SAP Center tonight after winning a two-game series in Anaheim against the Ducks this week. The Vegas Golden Knights bumped the Stars out of the final Wild Card spot last night, so every game counts as they prepare to take on the San Jose Sharks.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSWX. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this evening’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.