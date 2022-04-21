 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blues at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

All of the information for game no. 77.

By Sie Morley
St. Louis Blues defenseman Marco Scandella (6) pokes the puck away from San Jose Sharks center Jonathan Dahlen (76) before he can get the shot off during a game between the San Jose Sharks and the St. Louis Blues on November 18, 2021, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis MO. Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The streak has been snapped and the San Jose Sharks are back in the win column with just six games remaining on the season. Because there was, in fact, a point this season where the team was in a position to make playoffs (Remember that? It feels like a fever dream.), they aren’t exactly in the thick of the race to the bottom, and with the new lottery system, the most likely of best-case-scenarios is picking in the backend of the top-10.

Half of the remaining games are against playoff-bound teams, including tonight, when the team will host the St. Louis Blues, so don’t hold your breath hoping the Sharks will go streaking in the other direction to close out the season.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in tonight:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSMW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this evening’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.

