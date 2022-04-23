 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blackhawks at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

All of the information for game no. 78.

By Sie Morley
Brent Burns #88 of the San Jose Sharks and Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks battle for the puck in the third period at United Center on April 14, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

It’s Fan Appreciation Night, as the San Jose Sharks are set to take on the Chicago Blackhawks in the penultimate home game of the season. The final two home games — tonight, and next Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks — at least have the advantage of being against other non-playoff-bound teams, against whom the Sharks have traditionally done quite well. Though it wouldn’t hurt to drop a few places in the standings, there are few things worse than getting booed off your home ice to close out the season. A couple of strong home wins would do a lot for both team and fan morale.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and NBCSCH. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this evening’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.

