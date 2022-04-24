Sharks at Golden Knights: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

After a morale-boosting, Sharkcuda-led win over the Chicago Blackhawks last night, the San Jose Sharks are making a quick trip to Nevada for a final game against the Vegas Golden Knights, who are four points short of making the postseason with just four remaining games to make up the difference. A Sharks win tonight could help toward making Vegas miss the playoffs for the first time in their short existence so far.

FTF regulars, you know what to do in the comments tonight.

In the mean time, here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ATTSN-RM. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this evening’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.