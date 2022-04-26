Ducks at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

It’s the last chance to see the San Jose Sharks at home this season, and what better than a meaningless game against an interstate rival to close out the home half? The Anaheim Ducks are in town, and haven’t been playing spoiler so much has they’ve been tanking for a better draft position, winning just three games in the month of April.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov
Nick Bonino — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto
Rudolfs Balcers — Thomas Bordeleau — Noah Gregor
Jonah Gadjovich — Sasha Chmelevski — Scott Reedy
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jaycob Megna — Nicolas Meloche
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Ryan Merkley
Kaapo Kahkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Santeri Hatakka, Jonathan Dahlen, Jeffrey Viel, Jasper Weatherby, Lane Pederson
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), John Leonard (lower body), Erik Karlsson (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)
ANAHEIM DUCKS
Sonny Milano — Trevor Zegras — Gerry Mayhew
Max Comtois — Adam Henrique — Troy Terry
Dominik Simon — Isac Lundestrom — Zach Aston-Reese
Vinni Lettieri — Sam Steel — Buddy Robinson
Cam Fowler — Kevin Shattenkirk
Urho Vaakanainen — Jamie Drysdale
Josh Mahura — Andrej Sustr
Anthony Stolarz
John Gibson
Scratched: Hunter Drew, Trevor Carrick
Injured: Sam Carrick (lower body), Derek Grant (upper body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSC. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!
