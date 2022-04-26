 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ducks at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

All of the information for game no. 80.

By Sie Morley
Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Nicolas Meloche (53) fight for the puck during the NHL game between the San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks on March 26, 2022 at SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Photo by Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s the last chance to see the San Jose Sharks at home this season, and what better than a meaningless game against an interstate rival to close out the home half? The Anaheim Ducks are in town, and haven’t been playing spoiler so much has they’ve been tanking for a better draft position, winning just three games in the month of April.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov

Nick Bonino — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto

Rudolfs Balcers — Thomas Bordeleau — Noah Gregor

Jonah Gadjovich — Sasha Chmelevski — Scott Reedy

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Jaycob Megna — Nicolas Meloche

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Ryan Merkley

Kaapo Kahkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Santeri Hatakka, Jonathan Dahlen, Jeffrey Viel, Jasper Weatherby, Lane Pederson

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), John Leonard (lower body), Erik Karlsson (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Sonny Milano — Trevor Zegras — Gerry Mayhew

Max Comtois — Adam Henrique — Troy Terry

Dominik Simon — Isac Lundestrom — Zach Aston-Reese

Vinni Lettieri — Sam Steel — Buddy Robinson

Cam Fowler — Kevin Shattenkirk

Urho Vaakanainen — Jamie Drysdale

Josh Mahura — Andrej Sustr

Anthony Stolarz

John Gibson

Scratched: Hunter Drew, Trevor Carrick

Injured: Sam Carrick (lower body), Derek Grant (upper body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSC. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!

