It’s the last chance to see the San Jose Sharks at home this season, and what better than a meaningless game against an interstate rival to close out the home half? The Anaheim Ducks are in town, and haven’t been playing spoiler so much has they’ve been tanking for a better draft position, winning just three games in the month of April.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov

Nick Bonino — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto

Rudolfs Balcers — Thomas Bordeleau — Noah Gregor

Jonah Gadjovich — Sasha Chmelevski — Scott Reedy

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Jaycob Megna — Nicolas Meloche

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Ryan Merkley

Kaapo Kahkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Santeri Hatakka, Jonathan Dahlen, Jeffrey Viel, Jasper Weatherby, Lane Pederson

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), John Leonard (lower body), Erik Karlsson (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Sonny Milano — Trevor Zegras — Gerry Mayhew

Max Comtois — Adam Henrique — Troy Terry

Dominik Simon — Isac Lundestrom — Zach Aston-Reese

Vinni Lettieri — Sam Steel — Buddy Robinson

Cam Fowler — Kevin Shattenkirk

Urho Vaakanainen — Jamie Drysdale

Josh Mahura — Andrej Sustr

Anthony Stolarz

John Gibson

Scratched: Hunter Drew, Trevor Carrick

Injured: Sam Carrick (lower body), Derek Grant (upper body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and BSSC. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!