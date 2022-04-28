 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sharks at Oilers: Lines, how to watch & open thread

All of the information for game no. 81.

By Sie Morley
/ new
San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) lines up a shot during the NHL game between the San Jose Sharks and the Edmonton Oilers on April 5, 2022 at SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Photo by Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks are ending the season on the road, and the first stop of the final two games comes against perhaps that team’s most-hated Canadian foe: the Edmonton Oilers. The postseason is pretty much locked into place, but it’d still be fun to put the Oilers in a funk before they head into the playoffs.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov
Nick Bonino — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto
Rudolfs Balcers — Thomas Bordeleau — Noah Gregor
Jonah Gadjovich — Sasha Chmelevski — Scott Reedy

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jaycob Megna — Nicolas Meloche
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Ryan Merkley

James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Jonathan Dahlen, Jeffrey Viel, Jasper Weatherby, Lane Pederson

Injured Reserve: Adin Hill (lower body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), John Leonard (lower body), Erik Karlsson (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)

EDMONTON OILERS

Evander Kane — Connor McDavid — Jesse Puljujarvi
Zach Hyman — Leon Draisaitl — Kailer Yamamoto
Warren Foegele — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Derek Ryan
Derick Brassard — Ryan McLeod — Zack Kassian

Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci
Duncan Keith — Evan Bouchard
Philip Broberg — Tyson Barrie

Mikko Koskinen
Mike Smith

Expected Scratches: Devin Shore, Josh Archibald, Kris Russell

Injured Reserve: Kyle Turris (upper body), Darnell Nurse (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, SN360, SNE and SNO. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!

