Sharks at Oilers: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are ending the season on the road, and the first stop of the final two games comes against perhaps that team’s most-hated Canadian foe: the Edmonton Oilers. The postseason is pretty much locked into place, but it’d still be fun to put the Oilers in a funk before they head into the playoffs.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov

Nick Bonino — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto

Rudolfs Balcers — Thomas Bordeleau — Noah Gregor

Jonah Gadjovich — Sasha Chmelevski — Scott Reedy

Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns

Jaycob Megna — Nicolas Meloche

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Ryan Merkley

James Reimer

Kaapo Kahkonen

Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Jonathan Dahlen, Jeffrey Viel, Jasper Weatherby, Lane Pederson

Injured Reserve: Adin Hill (lower body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), John Leonard (lower body), Erik Karlsson (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)

EDMONTON OILERS

Evander Kane — Connor McDavid — Jesse Puljujarvi

Zach Hyman — Leon Draisaitl — Kailer Yamamoto

Warren Foegele — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Derek Ryan

Derick Brassard — Ryan McLeod — Zack Kassian

Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci

Duncan Keith — Evan Bouchard

Philip Broberg — Tyson Barrie

Mikko Koskinen

Mike Smith

Expected Scratches: Devin Shore, Josh Archibald, Kris Russell

Injured Reserve: Kyle Turris (upper body), Darnell Nurse (lower body)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, SN360, SNE and SNO. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!