Sharks at Oilers: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The San Jose Sharks are ending the season on the road, and the first stop of the final two games comes against perhaps that team’s most-hated Canadian foe: the Edmonton Oilers. The postseason is pretty much locked into place, but it’d still be fun to put the Oilers in a funk before they head into the playoffs.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Barabanov
Nick Bonino — Logan Couture — Matt Nieto
Rudolfs Balcers — Thomas Bordeleau — Noah Gregor
Jonah Gadjovich — Sasha Chmelevski — Scott Reedy
Mario Ferraro — Brent Burns
Jaycob Megna — Nicolas Meloche
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Ryan Merkley
James Reimer
Kaapo Kahkonen
Expected Scratches: Santeri Hatakka, Jonathan Dahlen, Jeffrey Viel, Jasper Weatherby, Lane Pederson
Injured Reserve: Adin Hill (lower body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), John Leonard (lower body), Erik Karlsson (lower body), Radim Simek (upper body)
EDMONTON OILERS
Evander Kane — Connor McDavid — Jesse Puljujarvi
Zach Hyman — Leon Draisaitl — Kailer Yamamoto
Warren Foegele — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Derek Ryan
Derick Brassard — Ryan McLeod — Zack Kassian
Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci
Duncan Keith — Evan Bouchard
Philip Broberg — Tyson Barrie
Mikko Koskinen
Mike Smith
Expected Scratches: Devin Shore, Josh Archibald, Kris Russell
Injured Reserve: Kyle Turris (upper body), Darnell Nurse (lower body)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA, SN360, SNE and SNO. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.
We won’t be liveblogging this one, but check back at puck drop to follow along with all of the play-by-play action in the comments below!
Loading comments...