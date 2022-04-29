Sharks at Kraken: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Here we go.

The end of the season is finally here, and the San Jose Sharks wrap up the year against the league’s newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken. The good news is that this game is utterly meaningless in regards to any kind of postseason push, as both teams are sitting at the bottom of the Pacific (where they’re comfortable as Sharks and Kraken— [I get dragged off-stage to a chorus of boos]). The focus on next season, and seeing what the organizations have in their young players should make for a fun, scrimmage-energy game, and a chance for the Sharks to end the season on a high note.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Lines

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Timo Meier

Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Nick Bonino

Rudolfs Balcers — Thomas Bordeleau — Noah Gregor

Jonathan Dahlen — Lane Pederson — Scott Reedy

Brent Burns — Mario Ferraro

Nicolas Meloche — Jaycob Megna

Ryan Merkley — Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Kaapo Kahkonen

James Reimer

Expected Scratches: Sasha Chmelevski, Jonah Gadjovich, John Leonard, Santeri Hatakka, Jasper Weatherby, Jeffrey Viel

Injured Reserve: Erik Karlsson (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), Radim Simek (lower body)

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Ryan Donato — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Joonas Donskoi — Morgan Geekie — Riley Sheahan

Jared McCann — Yanni Gourde — Karson Kuhlman

Victor Rask — Alex Wennberg — Kole Lind

Adam Larsson — Jamie Oleksiak

Dennis Cholowski — Derrick Pouliot

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Chris Driedger

Philipp Grubauer

Expected Scratches: Daniel Sprong

Injured Reserve: Jaden Schwartz (undisclosed), Vince Dunn (upper body), Haydn Fleury (undisclosed)

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ROOT-NW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.