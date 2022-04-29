Sharks at Kraken: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Here we go.
The end of the season is finally here, and the San Jose Sharks wrap up the year against the league’s newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken. The good news is that this game is utterly meaningless in regards to any kind of postseason push, as both teams are sitting at the bottom of the Pacific (where they’re comfortable as Sharks and Kraken— [I get dragged off-stage to a chorus of boos]). The focus on next season, and seeing what the organizations have in their young players should make for a fun, scrimmage-energy game, and a chance for the Sharks to end the season on a high note.
Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:
Lines
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Alexander Barabanov — Tomas Hertl — Timo Meier
Matt Nieto — Logan Couture — Nick Bonino
Rudolfs Balcers — Thomas Bordeleau — Noah Gregor
Jonathan Dahlen — Lane Pederson — Scott Reedy
Brent Burns — Mario Ferraro
Nicolas Meloche — Jaycob Megna
Ryan Merkley — Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Kaapo Kahkonen
James Reimer
Expected Scratches: Sasha Chmelevski, Jonah Gadjovich, John Leonard, Santeri Hatakka, Jasper Weatherby, Jeffrey Viel
Injured Reserve: Erik Karlsson (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), Radim Simek (lower body)
SEATTLE KRAKEN
Ryan Donato — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Joonas Donskoi — Morgan Geekie — Riley Sheahan
Jared McCann — Yanni Gourde — Karson Kuhlman
Victor Rask — Alex Wennberg — Kole Lind
Adam Larsson — Jamie Oleksiak
Dennis Cholowski — Derrick Pouliot
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Chris Driedger
Philipp Grubauer
Expected Scratches: Daniel Sprong
Injured Reserve: Jaden Schwartz (undisclosed), Vince Dunn (upper body), Haydn Fleury (undisclosed)
How to Watch
Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and ROOT-NW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.
