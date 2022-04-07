 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Flames at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

All of the information for Game no. 70.

By Sie Morley
/ new
San Jose Sharks Winger Noah Gregor (73) skates with the puck while Calgary Flames Center Mikael Backlund (11) backchecks during the third period of an NHL game where the Calgary Flames hosted the San Jose Sharks on March 22, 2022, at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB. Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Before hitting the road for a final significant road trip of the season, the Calgary Flames are visiting SAP Center to take on the San Jose Sharks. The Flames have already trekked through SoCal, beating both the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings earlier this week. The Sharks can spoil their sweep with a win tonight, but the Pacific Division’s top dogs won’t make it easy.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this evening’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.

More From Fear The Fin