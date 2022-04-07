Flames at Sharks: How to watch, start time, broadcast & streaming

Before hitting the road for a final significant road trip of the season, the Calgary Flames are visiting SAP Center to take on the San Jose Sharks. The Flames have already trekked through SoCal, beating both the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings earlier this week. The Sharks can spoil their sweep with a win tonight, but the Pacific Division’s top dogs won’t make it easy.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

How to Watch

Tonight’s game will be broadcast regionally on NBCSCA and SNW. Streaming is available with a subscription to ESPN+ (blackout restrictions do apply). The radio call will be streamed through the Sharks Audio Network. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Check back to this same post an hour ahead of puck drop for this evening’s lines, scratches and injuries, along with all of the play-by-play action.