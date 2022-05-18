 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NHL Playoffs: May 18 schedule, broadcast & open thread

By Sie Morley
Brendan Smith #7 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates with the puck against Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on April 26, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Eastern Conference

New York Rangers (0) at Carolina Hurricanes (0)
4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET
ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Western Conference

Edmonton Oilers (0) at Calgary Flames (0)
6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET
CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN

