Filed under: 2022 NHL Playoffs 2022 NHL Playoffs: May 19 schedule, broadcast & open thread By Sie Morley@nowyousieme May 19, 2022, 6:03am PDT

Eastern Conference Tampa Bay Lightning (1) at Florida Panthers (0)4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ETTNT, SN, TVAS, CBC Western Conference St. Louis Blues (0) at Colorado Avalanche (1)6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ETTNT, SN, TVAS, CBC
