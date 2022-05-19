 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NHL Playoffs: May 19 schedule, broadcast & open thread

By Sie Morley
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare #41 of the Tampa Bay Lightning tangles with Ryan Lomberg #94 of the Florida Panthers during a face off in Game One of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the FLA Live Arena on May 17, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay Lightning (1) at Florida Panthers (0)
4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET
TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC

Western Conference

St. Louis Blues (0) at Colorado Avalanche (1)
6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET
TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC

